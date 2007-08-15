1700 Arcade Manuals Await Your Perusal

Arcade manuals may not have the internet sex appeal of, say, a PLAYSTATION 3 versus Xbox 360 side-by-side video comparison or, just another example, Mia Rose, Whorecraft star kicked out of World of Warcraft. But, with 1700 arcade manuals at your fingertips, you'd be hard pressed to complain about how functional the damn thing is. True, there's very little gloss to looking at pin-outs for Shadow Dancer but if you're running your own arcade, or thinking about starting one in your basement, you might just find the arcade manual for Mad Dog McCree very, very useful.

Arcade Manuals [ASCII by Jason Scott via Waxy.org]