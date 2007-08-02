2K Makes Mafia 2 Official

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

mafia2screen.jpgWell the surprise might have been ruined, but it's still great news! 2K Games and Illusion Softworks have formerly announced Mafia 2 for next-generation consoles and Games for Windows. Once again fusing gunplay and driving in a late 1940's mob underworld, the game promises a Hollywood movie experience with believable characters and a living, breathing city.

"As the original Mafia was a big success, we are excited to leverage the power of next generation console technology to create an all-new experience, while embracing the elements that resonated with the previous game's fans," said Christoph Hartmann, President of 2K. "The 'wow' factor of Mafia 2 is definitely the benchmark-setting visual quality and action that you expect to see only in Hollywood movies."

The website is up now as well, complete with the same screenshots you're about to see riiiiight....now.

