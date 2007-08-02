2K Puts Top Spin On The Wii

Well here's one franchise that desperately needed to be ported to the Wii. 2K Sports is bringing their popular tennis franchise Top Spin Tennis to the Wii next spring. Not just a port of the Xbox original or a Wii version of the upcoming Top Spin 3 for the 360 and PS3, but rather a new game built from the ground up with the Nintendo console in mind. Instead of simply making a more detailed version of Wii Sports tennis, 2K's Paris studio PAM Development is using for a nunchuk + Wiimote control scheme, with the 'chuk controlling movement and aiming while the remote is used to determine how and indeed if you hit the ball back across the net.

"We are excited to bring our popular Top Spin series to the Wii," said Christoph Hartmann, President of 2K. "Given the Wii's unique controllers and the fun family-oriented gameplay, Top Spin Tennis effectively bridges the gap between a sports and a party game."

With support for up to four-players and a collection of party games pack on the disc, Top Spin Tennis could very well wind up more fun than the real thing.