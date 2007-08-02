2K Puts Top Spin On The Wii

Well here's one franchise that desperately needed to be ported to the Wii. 2K Sports is bringing their popular tennis franchise Top Spin Tennis to the Wii next spring. Not just a port of the Xbox original or a Wii version of the upcoming Top Spin 3 for the 360 and PS3, but rather a new game built from the ground up with the Nintendo console in mind. Instead of simply making a more detailed version of Wii Sports tennis, 2K's Paris studio PAM Development is using for a nunchuk + Wiimote control scheme, with the 'chuk controlling movement and aiming while the remote is used to determine how and indeed if you hit the ball back across the net.
"We are excited to bring our popular Top Spin series to the Wii," said Christoph Hartmann, President of 2K. "Given the Wii's unique controllers and the fun family-oriented gameplay, Top Spin Tennis effectively bridges the gap between a sports and a party game."
With support for up to four-players and a collection of party games pack on the disc, Top Spin Tennis could very well wind up more fun than the real thing.
2K Sports Announces Top Spin Tennis for Nintendo's Wiiâ„¢
Popular Top Spin franchise to make its Wii debut by combining real life tennis experiences and fun features this spring
New York, NY - August 22, 2007 - 2K Sports, the sports publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), announced today it will be releasing Top Spin Tennis for the Wiiâ„¢ home video game system from Nintendo. As part of 2K's critically acclaimed Top Spin franchise, Top Spin Tennis features fun, flawless tennis action and the most real life tennis experience to date for the Wii. Developed by 2K's Paris studio PAM Development in conjunction with 2K Shanghai, Top Spin Tennis will be available exclusively on the Wii in spring 2008.
The intuitive pick-up-and-play action in Top Spin Tennis allows gamers to use the Wii Remoteâ„¢ and Nunchukâ„¢ controllers in a way that matches the movements players would make on a real court. The Nunchuk controls the player and aim, while the vibration-enabled Wii Remote hits the ball like a tennis racquet and determines the style of shot ranging from a top spin move to a slice. The Wii Remote also allows players to control the power and the quality of the shot and to serve in many different ways.
The gameplay in Top Spin Tennis will feature an array of modes including singles, doubles, mixed and non-mixed matches, exhibition, tournament and more, with four levels of difficulty and ten international venues. It will also feature more than a dozen licensed tennis stars as well as ten original characters. Up to four players can play Top Spin Tennis using as many as four sets of controllers. To add to the group fun, there are a collection of party games included.
"We are excited to bring our popular Top Spin series to the Wii," said Christoph Hartmann, President of 2K. "Given the Wii's unique controllers and the fun family-oriented gameplay, Top Spin Tennis effectively bridges the gap between a sports and a party game."
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink