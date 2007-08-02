2K Runs For The Borderlands

Borderlands is a new sci-fi FPS coming from Brothers In Arms developer Gearbox Software that promises to take the best of their previous action titles and combine it with character progression and vehicular combat to create "an unprecedented gaming experience." 2K Games have agreed to publish the game for the PC and next-gen consoles for the 2008 holiday season. The game features a revolutionary content generation system that will allow for near-endless randomly generated missions...something common in action RPGs but rather unique to the FPS genre.
"Borderlands creates a universe of gameplay that goes far beyond anything anyone would expect. We're tapping into every bit of Gearbox Software's experience with the biggest science fiction video game franchises, then taking everything way past the next level," said Randy Pitchford, President of Gearbox Software.
Borderlands will also feature co-op gameplay that allows players to join or leave a game in progress at any time. Sounds like a blast. For more on the game, check out the September issue of Game Informer, preferably while standing in a bookstore.
2K Games to Publish Gearbox Software's Borderlands for Next Gen Consoles and Games for WindowsÂ®
New sci-fi shooter from award-winning developer Gearbox Software blends first-person action with character progression and hundreds of thousands of weapons for an unmatched cooperative gaming experience
New York, NY - August 16, 2007 - 2K Games, a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), announced today that it will publish Borderlandsâ„¢, the latest release from acclaimed developer Gearbox Software, for the Xbox 360â„¢ video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 computer entertainment system and Games for WindowsÂ®. As the first title in an all-new sci-fi action franchise, Borderlands combines the best elements of Gearbox Software's famed first-person action titles with player customisation and vehicular combat to create an unprecedented gaming experience.
Gearbox Software has developed revolutionary new technology to create Borderlands' incredible layers of gameplay depth. Borderlands features a groundbreaking content generation system allowing for near-endless variety in missions, environments, enemies, weapons, item drops and character customisation
"Borderlands represents an important evolutionary leap in game design and technology," said Christoph Hartmann, President of 2K. "By utilising revolutionary new technology to create thousands of unique, randomly generated missions, weapons and situations, Borderlands will raise the bar for next gen action games."
Borderlands is an extraordinary cooperative experience, allowing for multiple players to share the same game experience simultaneously online. Players can freely join or leave each other's games at anytime, or choose to play in the full single-player mode. Borderlands features life-like character animations, impressive real-time physics, and customisable vehicles.
Borderlands will be available holiday 2008 for PLAYSTATION 3 system, Xbox 360 and Games for WindowsÂ®. For more information, see the Borderlands cover story in the September issue of Game Informer Magazine.
