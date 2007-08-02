2K Runs For The Borderlands

Borderlands is a new sci-fi FPS coming from Brothers In Arms developer Gearbox Software that promises to take the best of their previous action titles and combine it with character progression and vehicular combat to create "an unprecedented gaming experience." 2K Games have agreed to publish the game for the PC and next-gen consoles for the 2008 holiday season. The game features a revolutionary content generation system that will allow for near-endless randomly generated missions...something common in action RPGs but rather unique to the FPS genre.

"Borderlands creates a universe of gameplay that goes far beyond anything anyone would expect. We're tapping into every bit of Gearbox Software's experience with the biggest science fiction video game franchises, then taking everything way past the next level," said Randy Pitchford, President of Gearbox Software.

Borderlands will also feature co-op gameplay that allows players to join or leave a game in progress at any time. Sounds like a blast. For more on the game, check out the September issue of Game Informer, preferably while standing in a bookstore.