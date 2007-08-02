2K's Leipzig Lineup

And so begins the flurry of last-minute press releases as publishers scramble to prepare for the onslaught of both press and public at the Games Convention this week. 2K Games and 2K Sports have just revealed their lineup for the show, and I'd say the Games folks definitely have the edge here. They'll be showing the intriguing new shooter from Gearbox, Borderlands, as well as Sid Meier's Civilization Revolution, the first Civ game created solely for consoles and handhelds. The Sports team will be showing off Top Spin 3, NBA 2K8 and NHL 2k8. Their press release also indicates that "two new and unannounced games from established and popular brands" will be revealed for the very first time at the show, so keep your browser tuned to Kotaku for details as soon as we get them! Oooo, exciting!

NEW YORK - (BUSINESS WIRE) - 2K Games and 2K Sports, publishing labels of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), today announced an exciting line-up for Games Convention 2007 in Leipzig, Germany. The 2K Games line-up features several of next year's most anticipated titles including Sid Meier's CivilizationÂ® Revolutionâ„¢, the first console installment in the legendary CivilizationÂ® franchise, and Borderlandsâ„¢ from legendary developer Gearbox Software. Games Convention 2007 also marks the premiere of 2K Sports' latest installments in the top-rated sports games franchises, NBAÂ® 2K8 and Top Spin 3.

In addition to the stellar line-up, two new and unannounced games from established and popular brands will be revealed for the first time at Games Convention 2007.

2K Games' Line-up Includes:

Borderlandsâ„¢

Borderlands is the new franchise from award-winning developer Gearbox Software that will raise the bar for sci-fi action. Blending frenetic action with character customisation and randomly generated items and enemies, Borderlands offers an entirely new gaming experience.

Developer: Gearbox Software

Platforms: Xbox 360â„¢ video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 computer entertainment system, and Games for Windows

Available: Holiday 2008

Sid Meier's CivilizationÂ® Revolutionâ„¢

Sid Meier's Civilization Revolution is the first offering in the legendary CivilizationÂ® series to appear exclusively on consoles and handheld systems. Developed by legendary designer Sid Meier and Firaxis Gamesâ„¢, this game will deliver revolutionary features like real-time interaction between leaders, multi-player capabilities and integrated video and voice chat, which completely transports the Civilization series to a level of gameplay that fans have never experienced before.

Developer: Firaxis Games, a 2K studio

Platform: Xbox 360â„¢ video game and entertainment system from Microsoft and PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 computer entertainment system, Wiiâ„¢ home video game system from Nintendo, and the Nintendo DSâ„¢

Available: Spring 2008 (Fall 2008 for the Wii)

2K Sports' Line-up Includes:

Top Spin 3

Top Spin 3 is the most realistic tennis simulation series ever. Featuring 20 of the top-ranked tennis pros from the ATP and WTA, a new ball physics engine offering improved precision and realism, the most comprehensive online play modes, and the return of the improved Player Creator feature, Top Spin 3 is the pinnacle of the tennis simulation games.

Developer: PAM Development, a 2K studio

Platforms: Xbox 360â„¢ video game and entertainment system from Microsoft and PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 computer entertainment system

Available: Spring 2008

NBAÂ® 2K8

Voted best current and next generation NBA hoops franchise by both press and gamers, NBA 2K8 will continue its legacy of basketball excellence. Featuring exciting all-new play modes, defensive controls, off-ball controls, an improved franchise mode and an impressive set of other updated features, NBA 2K8 is poised for another run as the #1 rated NBA simulation.

Developer: Visual Concepts, a 2K studio

Platforms: Xbox 360â„¢ video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, and PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 and PlayStationÂ®2 computer entertainment systems

Available: Fall 2007

NHLÂ® 2K8

NHL 2K8 reigns supreme as the category leader in innovation, design and critical acclaim with five straight years as the #1 rated* NHL video game. In addition to intensely realistic gameplay, all new player models, and spectacular graphics, NHL 2K8 will feature an unprecedented level of player customisation with accurate body styles for each marquee player, providing the most authentic representation of your favourite NHL stars.

Developer: Visual Concepts/Kush Games, 2K studios

Platforms: Xbox 360â„¢ video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, and PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 and PlayStationÂ®2computer entertainment systems

Available: September 2007

