300 Available On XBL Video Marketplace

360 owners, you might have missed this while you were busy playing the BioShock and/or Katamari demos. OK, you probably missed it, so know now that 300 is available for download from the Xbox Live video marketplace. Should slo-mo slaughter and loincloths ahoy be your thing, there are both SD and HD versions of the film available, though the HD clocks in at a whopping 5.3GB. When it comes to HDD space, high def manflesh don't come cheap, yo. 300 now on Video Marketplace [Major Nelson]