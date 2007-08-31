The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

360 Messenger Kit, Halo 3 Accessories Hit Next Week

microsmess.JPGThe Limited Edition Halo 3 Wireless Controllers and Headset and the Xbox 360 Messenger Kit both hit on Sept. 4, Microsoft announced today.

The wireless controllers, which feature Covenant Brute and Master Chief art by Todd McFarlane, sell for $US60 a pop. The Spartan green and gold wireless headset also sells for $US60.

The Xbox 360 Messenger Kit includes a backlit Chatpad that pops on to the bottom of your controller and a special headset that attaches to it. The two sell for $US30, which seems like a pretty great price to me.

Comments

  • Merjia Guest

    Man, I wished and wished for something like this, now I won't have any excuse to pick "Autoname and save" for my halo screenshots.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles