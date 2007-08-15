360 Skate Demo Delayed

Yeah, so about that Skate demo for the Xbox 360 I told you about the other day that was scheduled for the 15th of this month? Isn't happening. In a post on the EA forums, Executive Producer Scott Blackwood explains that overly-ambitious features are pushing the demo back by several days, though not more than a week.

The thing is: the skate.reel video upload functionality is much more technically complex than a standard offline demo. So after submitting it to MS, we got blindsided by a technical (server related) issue we needed to address.

Unfortunately it wasn't really something that could have been avoided - just an unfortunate side-effect of doing something totally new in a demo environment.

Of course the forum-goers have been nothing but understanding. "what a sh*t company to pull out and have screw ups like this...that's totally unprofessional..." See? Hit the link and feel the love.

