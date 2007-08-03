Ninja Gaiden Sigma Gets DLC

Does it bother anyone else that his bicep is nearly bigger than his head? On a side note, Tecmo has announced three Survival Mode expansions for Ninja Gaiden Sigma—the first of which will hit for about $US3—and we're guessing the rest will go for a similar price.
8/30: Weapons Master Mission, five weapon limit September: Speed Master Mission, quick fights on a time budget October: Rachel Master Mission, different character with five survival tests
None of these expansion missions are rocking my world, but each will offer a tangible measurement for a global ranking system sure to cut your ego down pretty quickly. And besides, your subsequent dependence on booze is a priceless commodity.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink