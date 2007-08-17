500,000 Ninja Gaiden Sigmas Out

Tecmo announced that Ninga Gaiden Sigma (aka Ninja Gaiden Shiguma) has shipped 500,000 copies worldwide. Not bad for a remake of Xbox game Ninja Gaiden Black — especially considering the game has been out for a mere two months in Japan and about a month elsewhere. Thank Rachel and her big Blades of the Ouroborus. Ninja Gaiden Ships Half A Million [Siliconera]