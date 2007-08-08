Space Invaders Against Sexism

Kotakuite Baltech sent in this snap of a sticker he found hanging about on a pole in Austria. If you were ever curious about which side of the fence those 8-bit invaders were on on the subject of sexism, now you know. I didn't even know those little guys had a gender. Although when you shoot them all down, more just show up so they must be coming from somewhere.

For those of you that would like to make the pilgrimage to see what's sure to be the hottest thing since the Virgin Mary appeared on a taco shell, Baltech sends along the location of this wonder which is in the city of Klagenfurt at the intersection of Perhartgasse and Dr. Hermann Gasse. And you better hurry because it looks like someone's already trying to scratch it off.