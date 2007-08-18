A BioShock...EP? With "Period" Remixes?

That's what the press release says. If you're picking up the BioShock limited edition at GameStop, EB Canada or Game Crazy, you'll also be getting a 3-track EP, which contains three of the game's period songs remixed by Moby and Oscar the Punk. Strange PR move? Well...yes! Still, it's free, and who knows, could be OK, even if Moby is involved. Maybe. Hit the jump for full release. New York, NY - August 17, 2007 - 2K Games, a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), announced today the upcoming release of an exclusive EP remixed by Moby and Oscar The Punk for its highly anticipated BioShock video game. The CD will be bundled with the GameStop and EB Canada exclusive Limited Edition version of BioShock when the title launches on August 21st for Xbox 360â„¢ video game and entertainment system from Microsoft and Games for WindowsÂ®. The CD is also available as a pre-sale gift-with-purchase from video game retailer, Game Crazy.

The three remixed tracks on the CD include Beyond the Sea, God Bless the Child and Wild Little Sisters, variations of which appear in their original format in the game. Music luminaries Moby and Oscar The Punk have joined forces to remix them with the game's atmosphere in mind.

"While these classic songs from the 40's and 50's evoke a happier time, they take on an eerie aesthetic in BioShock's decaying art deco-designed underwater city of Rapture," said Christoph Hartmann, President of 2K Games. "Moby and Oscar The Punk have captured that disparity with these remixes and added a new spin to these indelible classics."

Fans of the game and the music will be able to obtain the CD as part of the Limited Edition version of BioShock, which also contains a figurine of one of the game's hulking "Big Daddy" creatures, exclusive packaging and a behind-the-scenes DVD.