A Blackout!

lights-out.jpg Yesterday, Microsoft hosted its X07 in Toronto. Hailed as the "Canadian gaming event of the year," X'07 was put on by Microsoft Canada and apparently didn't have anything nearly as notable as Leipzig or PAX. Reader Ryan attended, telling us that Halo 3, Assassin's Creed and Mass Effect were all in appearance. However! AC was the same build they were showing off at E3 this year. And the show's highlight?

The biggest thing to come out of the event though was a power outage! The whole place went dark — Apparently, it took down the whole block. I guess throwing 40+ plasmas and LCDs, along with all the 360's to go along with them in a room draws a little more power than the venue was anticipating. I'm attaching a pic of the gamers, press and PR all standing around dumbstruck in the dark. The outage lasted at least 20 minutes, and at that point, many of us, including me headed for the door. There's only so much some cold salad and booze in the middle of the day when I'm driving will do to keep me in dark room with other sweaty people.

Xbox 360, bringing power outlets and fuse boxes to their knees since 2005.

