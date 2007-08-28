The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

A Box Full Of Corruption

metroidprimehouse.jpgToday I am a man. I spent a good two years watching Crecente unbox happy things at his palatial mountaintop abode with envy in my heart, and now, thanks to convenient GC 07 scheduling, it is my turn. *opens box, takes picture* There you go! Metroid Prime 3: Corruption, a T-shirt several sizes too small for me, and a lapel pin, to symbolise...I dunno, the guy Samus took to the prom. I'll fool around with the game a bit in my very limited free time this evening, and maybe post some impressions tomorrow when you are all too busy buying the game to read them.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles