A Box Full Of Corruption

Today I am a man. I spent a good two years watching Crecente unbox happy things at his palatial mountaintop abode with envy in my heart, and now, thanks to convenient GC 07 scheduling, it is my turn. *opens box, takes picture* There you go! Metroid Prime 3: Corruption, a T-shirt several sizes too small for me, and a lapel pin, to symbolise...I dunno, the guy Samus took to the prom. I'll fool around with the game a bit in my very limited free time this evening, and maybe post some impressions tomorrow when you are all too busy buying the game to read them.