The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

A Japanese Poltical Game That Could've Been Better

onita01.jpgDS game Atushi Onita's Political Quiz doesn't sound that interesting. It quizzes players on their knowledge of the Japanese government. Atsushi Onita does. Background on him: After dropping out of high school, he began wrestling. He was a star of Frontier Martial Arts Wrestling and created the barbed wire death match. He's even appeared in wrestling games like Fire Pro and Toukon Retsuden. He even starred in a movie! He later returned to school in his 40's to finish up his education and then found political success in 2001 when he won the 19th House of Councillors election as a Liberal Democratic Party. Right after he was elected, he initiated post-9/11 humanity relief to Afghanistan that consisted of him wrestling in ramshackle Afghan wrestling rings. This was to benefit the children, apparently. He's been since forced out of politics by a sex scandal in which he's accused of using government property for threesomes with a porn actress and a female Japanese bureaucrat. Rumour has it that's slept with over 20,000 women. Oh, so he has this DS game. And well, it's probably not the Atsuhi Onita DS game that should be made. You know, the one with all the punching, lying and screwing. A missed opportunity. Truly. Onita Game [Game Watch via Insert Credit]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles