A Look At PES2008 On PS3

We were wondering when the Pro Evolution Soccer 2008 footage would start rolling in. And look at that, here it is! Above is a hands-on with the PS3 version. The Konami game will be out this October on every imaginable platform. This should hold the PES diehards over until a demo surfaces.
