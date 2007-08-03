Party Animals Invents...Button Mashing?

In an online interview, lead designer Cameron Davis talks about the upcoming Viva Pinatas: Party Animals for Xbox 360. Having enjoyed the first Viva Pinata game, I'd been optimistic about the new title. But knowing what I know now—the groundbreaking controls in the new belching minigame—I'm ecstatic:

The core idea of it was that I wanted the player to use the controller in a new way, and hitting two random buttons as quickly as possible was just the ticket.

Other innovations are said to include a menu system, colour graphics and...if we're lucky...a pause feature that freezes the game in progress. For those with callused thumbs, a demo should be hitting LIVE shortly.

