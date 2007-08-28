A Polite Smattering Of Cosplay

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

prettyprincess.jpgPAX isn't exactly brimming with cosplay. Everyone is too busy playing games, grabbing the copious amounts of swag and not showering. But, I did manage to grab a few snaps (along with the help of my friends Chris and Qais) of some of the costumes roaming about. This one here definitely wins my special prize for best cosplay of PAX. When he arrived on the scene, the hall was filled with wolf whistles and catcalls, in fact he may have even been the hottest girl at the show.

DSCF1235DSCF1197DSCF1196DSCF1195

