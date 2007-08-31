A SEGA Game Guaranteed To Wreck Relationships

Remember that kurazy Kokoro Scan video we posted a while back? How could you forget! The game, created by SEGA's Feel the Magic team, uses voice recognition technology to decipher how people really feel. It launched earlier this month in Japan with some delightful TV ads like this one. The girl is saying a bunch of relationship type words like "living together" or "marriage", and the software analyses her speech to pick the one that matches her true feelings. Did it select the word marriage? Nope! It choose CHEATING. Just look at the look on her boyfriend's face. He's crushed!
