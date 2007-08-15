A Trio Of Postal III Screenies

More Postal III screens! Sigh. In the game, the Postal Dude explores fictional city Catharsis, which is supporting eco-terrorists, Uncle Dave's Zealot Nuns and the Taliban. Postal III features "complex AI" and is being developed on Valve's Source Engine (which powered Half-Life 2). The series has switched out first-person POV for third-person. Fear not, the tasteless humour probably remains! It will hit PC and Xbox 360 sometime late next year and just might be better than expected. Still, don't get your hopes up. Postal III Info [Akella via Dtoid]