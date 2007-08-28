A Wii Bar To Drink And Play

Bars used to places where people could get ripped and throw darts at each other. Not these days! Reader meltyman spotted this bar in Hoboken, New Jersey. The sign board says:
COME IN & PLAY Wii w/ Mii on our 82" BIG SCREEN
AKA, get shitfaced and accidentally throw the Wii-mote. Sounds like an evening right there!
