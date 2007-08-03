Headcrab Arts & Craft

It's your one year anniversary. What do you buy the man who has everything? Nothing. You make him stuff! Like a Half-Life headcrab! That's what the lovely vintagelust did for her beau, cutting and sewing and stitching until she'd come up with this cuddly, albeit brain-eating, creature from beyond the stars.
vintagelust [girl_gamers, via Dtoid]
It's your one year anniversary. What do you buy the man who has everything? Nothing. You make him stuff! Like a Half-Life headcrab! That's what the lovely vintagelust did for her beau, cutting and sewing and stitching until she'd come up with this cuddly, albeit brain-eating, creature from beyond the stars.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink