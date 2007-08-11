Age of Conan Pushed To 2008

If anyone in Denver today witnesses a pirate with long, flowing hair rampaging through downtown wearing a loincloth and wielding a 2-handed sword, this would be the reason. Funcom announced today that Age of Conan: Hyborian Adventures has slipped from the originally slated October release to March 25th of next year. Disappointing, but given the stated reason I can't say I blame them.
"We naturally regret that we have to push back 'Age of Conan'. However, after careful consideration, and analysis of recent Beta feedback, we believe that the new release date is in the best interest of the gamers, our company and our owners," said Trond Arne Aas, CEO of Funcom.
In fact, I applaud their decision to listen to their testers despite the fact that their share prices fell a sharp 25% with the announcement (source: Oslo Børs - thanks Leonard!). While Funcom bounced back nicely from one of the worst MMO launches of all time with Anarchy Online, I don't think they want to go through that a second time. Crecente will just have to keep his loincloth in mothballs for a few more months. It's for the best. Trust me.
Funcom announce new release date for Age of Conan
Durham, USA - August 10th, 2007 - Funcom announce a new release date for 'Age of Conan: Hyborian Adventures'. The highly anticipated MMO is now set to release on the 25th of March 2008. By setting a new release date for the game, Funcom can continue the focus on honing, polishing and improving the heralded qualities of the game, ensuring a fantastic MMO experience when it launches next spring.
"We are honoured by the immense reception our game is constantly getting, with an astounding amount of positive press coverage, awards and magazine covers, but we still see that we need to polish some aspects of the game even further, especially when it comes to the entry barriers," said Gaute Godager, founder of Funcom and Producer / Director on 'Age of Conan'. "With the added development time we can now deliver something even more unique and powerful, something which is worthy of the incredible Conan legacy."
'Age of Conan' is consistently mentioned as one of the most anticipated PC games in development. It has received numerous magazine covers and awards, including 'Best MMO of E3' awards from IGN, GameSpot, GameSpy and Yahoo. 'Age of Conan' is a key title in Microsoft's Games for Windows line-up, as well as being a showcase DirectX 10 title for nVidia. The game is currently in general Beta, and applications for testing are available at www.ageofconan.com.
