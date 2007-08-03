Age of Empires III - The Asian Dynasties Video

This new video of the Asian Dynasties Age of Empires expansion gives you a brief taste of the new features, but is more of a teaser than anything.
We're excited to finally pick up AOEIII if Ensemble is adding some more diversity into the mix. It's tough to get into RTS without our inherent, racist tendencies driving our obsession.
