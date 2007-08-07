Ragnarok Creator On Console MMO Difficulties

MMOs are huge on computers. Not so huge on consoles — yet. There must be a reason for this. There is! Ragnarok creator Hak Kyu Kim explains:

I've always been very interested in bringing my games to consoles. Due to the differences with respect to the tools that are currently available in consoles, it's been difficult to pursue. With an MMO, the keyboard is used to play the game and to chat and to do other stuff, but in a console that's not possible and that makes a huge difference.

Also, MMOs are played on a PC and therefore you sit close to your screen and are able to read smaller fonts and browse through smaller objects. But with consoles, you use a TV and therefore you sit farther from the screen. Adjusting for those kinds of differences would require us to redesign the whole game. Issues like those are definitely not easy to overcome.

But do people even want to play MMOs on consoles? I mean, isn't that what PCs are for? Sheffield Talks to Kim [Gamasutra]