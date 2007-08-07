The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Ragnarok Creator On Console MMO Difficulties

kim_1.jpg MMOs are huge on computers. Not so huge on consoles — yet. There must be a reason for this. There is! Ragnarok creator Hak Kyu Kim explains:

I've always been very interested in bringing my games to consoles. Due to the differences with respect to the tools that are currently available in consoles, it's been difficult to pursue. With an MMO, the keyboard is used to play the game and to chat and to do other stuff, but in a console that's not possible and that makes a huge difference.

Also, MMOs are played on a PC and therefore you sit close to your screen and are able to read smaller fonts and browse through smaller objects. But with consoles, you use a TV and therefore you sit farther from the screen. Adjusting for those kinds of differences would require us to redesign the whole game. Issues like those are definitely not easy to overcome.

But do people even want to play MMOs on consoles? I mean, isn't that what PCs are for? Sheffield Talks to Kim [Gamasutra]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles