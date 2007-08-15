Aliens, Predator Killing Each Other On PSP In November

Yes, yes, extraterrestrial lovers, Rebellion Developments is indeed making an Alien vs. Predator video game. This one, brilliantly titled Aliens Vs. Predator, not unlike its Hollywood inspiration of the same name, puts you in the role of a Predator hunter in third-person perspective, hunting down Alien hordes and mostly helpless humans. The PSP release is from the same chaps who brought us the Alien vs. Predator PC game. They're gearing up for a pre-Christmas release, beating the film version by about a month.