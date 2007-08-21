Amazing Shenmue Stop Motion Wall Painting

This Shenmue mural was painted by Alicja Kowal, and the video was made from 440 photos. The music? That was taken from Beats of Rage. Two words: So awesome.
Thanks, Shenmue Dojo!
