Amazingly Small And Expensive Gundam On TV

Back in March, we brought news of the platinum Gundam. Japanese news programs have been covering the pricey little robot. So now we have video of this wonder. Yes, VIDEO. Nice part is that the clip has been translated into English, complete with funny "Gundam" pronunciation. So if you've ever wondered what it was like watching the Japanese evening news, here's your chance! (Hint: It's pretty much like the news anywhere else.)

