Amazon Prices Xbox 360 "Premium" at $US329

OK, now we're confused. Amazon's US site has reduced the Xbox 360 Premium down to $US329. It's a bit odd since Amazon sells consoles for retail, and Microsoft just dropped the price to $350.

Is it possible Amazon is clearing out old stock of non-HDMI 360's? I believe so, especially because this listing isn't labelled as an Xbox 360 Premium but "Xbox 360 Console Includes 20GB Hard Drive." So just know, while you will be getting a 20GB hard drive, silver DVD drive and wireless controller, THIS IS NOT A PREMIUM YOU CHEAP SCUM. It is, however, a money saver. Xbox 360 Console Includes 20GB Hard Drive [amazon] Thanks Matt!