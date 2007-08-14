The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

"America Is Not Nice"

To: Crecente From: Bashcraft RE: Bike!

Yah, I think sneezing at 3,000m altitude can really wear you out.

There was a program on TV this evening that had elderly people recount when the U.S. Military firebombed Osaka during WWII. Mini-Bash was watching it. I was blogging. He came running over to the computer, saying: "Daddy's country bombed Japan."

His face was puzzled. A flood of sentences came flooding out, all to the effect of Japan is a nice place. People in Japan are nice. Questions followed, hard questions: Why did Daddy's country bomb Japan? When did Daddy's country bomb Japan? Did Daddy bomb Japan? A conclusion was reached in his four year-old brain. "America is not nice."

How do you explain war to a pre-schooler? Mrs. Bashcraft put it best: "You know, when sometimes Daddy and I have an argument. We don't really hate each other. We're just upset and let the emotions get the most of us. It's like that."

Oh, said the kid, seeming to get it. He nodded. He continued to nod periodically throughout dinner, shifting it over in his head, trying to make sense of something even adults don't quite grasp.

What you missed: DSes can melt your eyes Sorry no PC BioShock Wonder Fes! Miyamoto talks about game difficulty

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles