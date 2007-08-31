America Will Never Get Pokemon Gerbil Cages

In Japan, Pokémon is on everything. I mean EVERYTHING. Not true in the USA! Good luck finding things like Pokémon curry or Pokémon wonton soup in the States. Why is that? Why?! Over-exposre has led Pokémon USA to be way more selective. Says the company's Holly Rawlinson:

We get requests for all kinds of products, but now we turn a lot down.

Turned down products include nappies and gerbil cages. Yes, Pokémon USA turned down Pokémon gerbil cages. What the hell are those people thinking? Poké gerbil cages are a GOLD MINE. Pokemon is Back [NY Times via ANN]