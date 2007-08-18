The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Analysts Predict PS3 To Beat 360 For July

pachter_invert.jpgWedbush Morgan analyst Michael Pachter notes in an investor letter released today that he expects NPD monthly sales figures to favour the PLAYSTATION 3 over the Xbox 360 for the month of July. With 160,000 and 115,000 projected sales, respectively, Pachter credits the shift to the PS3's July price drop and the negative press surrounding Microsoft's hardware woes.

The report, writes Wired's Chris Kohler, puts the Wii ahead of both systems sales combined, some 330,000 units sold. While I can easily believe the PS3 vs. Xbox 360 sales figures, Nintendo console sales seem suspect. Seriously, where are these 330,000 people finding their Wiis? I've literally never seen one in stock. My girlfriend had to buy me one on her lunch break.

Wedbush Morgan: July PS3 Sales Will Top 360 [Game|Life]

