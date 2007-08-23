And The GC07 Award Nominees Are...

So what if the show's just opened? Think the awards committee give a shit? They don't. They've already announced the nominees for "Best in Show" across ten categories, with the winners to be announced on Friday morning in the Leipziger Messe Press Conference room. Click through for the nominees. BEST PC GAME

- Sam & Max Season One - StarCraft 2 - Hellgate: London - Die Siedler Aufstieg eines KÃ¶nigsreichs (ie the new Settlers game) - Crysis - Enemy Territory Quake Wars

BEST 360 GAME

- BioShock - PES 2008 - Sacred 2: Fallen Angel 360 - Eternal Sonata - Kane Lynch: Dead Men

BEST PSP GAME

- God of War: Chains of Olympus - PES 2008 - Silent Hill Origins

BEST PS2 GAME

- PES 2008 - Crash of the Titans - Singstar - Die Toten Hosen (German Version) - BUZZ! TV Quiz

BEST PS3 GAME

- Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots - SingStar - Uncharted: Drakes Schicksal - The Eye of Judgment - PES 2008

BEST WII GAME

- Wii Fitness - Super Mario Galaxy - Mario & Sonic At The Olympics

BEST DS GAME

- Eye Training - Undercover - The Simpsons Game

BEST MOBILE GAME

- Skate - Medal of Honor Airborne

BEST ONLINE GAME

- Hellgate: London - Enemy Territory Quake Wars - Age of Conan: Hyborian Adventures

BEST HARDWARE PRODUCT

- Wii Balance Board - Rockband - PlayStation Eye

Something wrong here if Pro Evo doesn't walk away with at least something...

GC LEIPZIG: Expo awards nominees announced [MCV]