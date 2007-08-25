Another Hitman Movie Trailer

Not your average videogame movie, this. No, this one explores themes, and looks like it has actual money poured into it. Though I'm still a little unsure about Timothy Olyphant. Dude was badass in Deadwood, but then, everyone was badass in Deadwood. In this, he looks like the world's meanest twelve-year-old in a suit.
[thanks hiltzer, via IGN]
