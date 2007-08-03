Mario Pen Adds SFX To Dull Game of Life

Whether you are looking for some light theme music for when you enter the room, or an audio cue for when you eat a mushroom and grow to double your size before devouring those around you, the Nintendo Sound EFX Stylus Pen has you covered.

Perhaps you bully a small child out of their money (coin effect)—just use the (tunnel effect) and ditch out before his mum can use the (game over effect). It's a new paradigm in communication...that would both be clearer and more annoying if only our page supported sound effects. $US10



Nintendo Sound EFX Stylus Pen [via gamelife]