The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Mario Pen Adds SFX To Dull Game of Life

mariopen.pngWhether you are looking for some light theme music for when you enter the room, or an audio cue for when you eat a mushroom and grow to double your size before devouring those around you, the Nintendo Sound EFX Stylus Pen has you covered.

Perhaps you bully a small child out of their money (coin effect)—just use the (tunnel effect) and ditch out before his mum can use the (game over effect). It's a new paradigm in communication...that would both be clearer and more annoying if only our page supported sound effects. $US10

Nintendo Sound EFX Stylus Pen [via gamelife]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles