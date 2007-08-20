Before you get excited at the feature-list, know this thing costs FOUR THOUSAND DOLLARS. Got it? Let's continue. This is the Game Haven PC3. You can buy it from Skymall. And it would be just about the best thing in the world for emulator fans if you could buy it with normal-human money. At it's heart, it's a PC running Windows XP. On its face? Two arcade stick layouts. A third, four-directional-only stick. Pinball flippers. Tilt buttons. And a trackball. The thing's got AV outputs out the wahzoo, supports a regular old keyboard and mouse and looks like it's built out of battleship steel. In other words, it could play almost anything. Only downside? Yeah. FOUR THOUSAND DOLLARS. Official Game Haven PC3 [Skymall, thanks HBunny!]
Arcade PC Rig Is Totally Awesome (But Totally Expensive)
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink