TAFA August Update



The Arcade Flyer Archive has completed their August update with an additional one hundred flyers in each of their categories (pinball, arcade & amusement, video game). This time around they have managed to lay hands on a Tekken 6 flyer as well as one for the new Silent Hill Arcade Game. The Pinball and Arcade & Amusement sections are featuring games based on popular video game franchises like Pac-Man, Donkey Kong and of course, Mario Bros. If you've never checked out TAFA, now is the time, and if you are a faithful fan, you'll find plenty of new stuff to peruse with this month's update.