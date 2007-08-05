The Arcade Flyer Archive has completed their August update with an additional one hundred flyers in each of their categories (pinball, arcade & amusement, video game). This time around they have managed to lay hands on a Tekken 6 flyer as well as one for the new Silent Hill Arcade Game. The Pinball and Arcade & Amusement sections are featuring games based on popular video game franchises like Pac-Man, Donkey Kong and of course, Mario Bros. If you've never checked out TAFA, now is the time, and if you are a faithful fan, you'll find plenty of new stuff to peruse with this month's update.
TAFA August Update
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink