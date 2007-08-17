ArchLord Goes Completely Free

When Codemasters released ArchLord in the states back in February of this year, it didn't exactly fly off the shelves. I'd daresay there are release copies still sitting on a store shelf somewhere right now, sad and lonely, never to be sold. Especially now that Codemasters has announced the game is now 100% free to play. Download the game for free, play it for free, get the new expansion for free, and possibly even hate it for free. CM Director of Marketing Ed Relf markets:
"We are ecstatic to be in a position now to release ArchLord as an entirely FREE MMORPG and this marks a milestone in the games ongoing development. Since its release, ArchLord has grown consistently and we are excited to throw open the doors to players across N.America and Europe looking to play a premium 100% FREE MMORPG. "
Nice marketing Ed. ArchLord has just recently launched the ArchLord Suit of Armour Battle, where the first player to be crowned ArchLord wins a life-sized suit of plate armour, which they probably just had laying around and had to get rid of anyway. Still, free MMO!
Play ArchLord For Free [Official Game Website]
Codemasters Online Announce Huge MMORPG Free Game Giveaway!
Thursday 16th August - Codemasters Online is pleased to announce that ArchLord is now completely free-to-play with the full game now available for FREE download with no monthly subscription and an all new FREE expansion, Episode 2: Season of Siege. This epic fantasy is one of the few premium MMORPG's that offers a 100% fee free gaming experience.
It's time to raise an army and compete to rule the world as players from around the globe rise from pretender to contender and fight to become the games first all-ruling, all-conquering ArchLord. The first ArchLord will not only rule the world for a month, but they will control the lives of thousands of players and also win a full suit of real ArchLord armour* designed and developed exclusively by Codemasters Online.
