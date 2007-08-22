The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Arm Wrestling Game Recalled In Japan

overthetop.jpgWho knew Sylvester Stallone's 1987 arm wrestling film Over The Top would have such a deep effect on the popularity of the sport? In Japan they've downright passionate about it...so much so that Atlus is having to recall 150 of its Arm Spirit arm wrestling simulator arcade games after three people broke their arms playing it. Now that's dedication. What kind of hunter-destroyer robot are we dealing with?

"The machine isn't that strong, much less so than a muscular man. Even women should be able to beat it," said Atlus spokeswoman Ayano Sakiyama, calling the recall "a precaution."

Even women? Wow, that must be a pretty weak machine. Hey, she said it, not me. Opponents in the game range from a French maid to a chihuahua to the end boss, a professional wrestler. I'm betting the chihuahua is the culprit here. Sneaky little bastards, chihuahuas.

Arm-Wrestling Game Recalled in Japan [Newsday.com - Thanks Armando!]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles