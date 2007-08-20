Ashcraft Gets Old. Doom Impends.

To: Crecente From: Ashcraft RE: Best Birthday Ever

August brings not only Flynn's birthday, but mine. Tomorrow, I turn 29. In one year, I'll be thirty. Turning 29 seems slightly bittersweet. No. It's really friggin' bittersweet. For my b-day, I'm not doing anything special per se: Just eating cake. FYI: I'll be working tomorrow, business as usual. Yes, I love Kotaku that much. :)

