Ask Bethesda Your Fallout 3 Questions

f3_first_stuff2.jpegJust how awesome will Fallout 3 be? Super awesome, or super mega awesome?

I've heard touching the Fallout 3 box will make the paralysed walk. Will it also cure my herpes?

When will Fallout 4 be out?

Ask these, and any other questions your heart desires on Bethesda's blog. The developers will be posting their answers soon. Get Your Questions Ready! [via filefront]

