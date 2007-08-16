Ask Bethesda Your Fallout 3 Questions

Just how awesome will Fallout 3 be? Super awesome, or super mega awesome?
I've heard touching the Fallout 3 box will make the paralysed walk. Will it also cure my herpes?
When will Fallout 4 be out?
Ask these, and any other questions your heart desires on Bethesda's blog. The developers will be posting their answers soon. Get Your Questions Ready! [via filefront]
