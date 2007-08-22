Atari Classics Evolve

Not just another retro arcade title compilation that screws with the classics with often hilarious results, Atari Classics Evolved for the PSP is over 70 games in one! Not only do you get 11 classic Atari arcade titles like Asteroids, Battlezone, Tempest, Super Breakout, and Pong in both original and evolved versions, but you also get more than 60 Atari 2600 classics. Over 60 games that were once a whole lot of fun but now only amuse for a good minute before that "Hey, I remember this!" feeling wears off. Games so simple you can close your eyes and accurately play them using only your imagination. Hell, they might even be better that way. Having said that, I still plan on picking up the compilation when it hits this autumn, if only for the joy of peer-to-peer wireless Pong.

Atari Classics Evolved, an homage to Atari's landmark catalogue, is in development on the PSP® (PlayStation®Portable) system. Developed by Stainless Games Ltd., Atari Classics Evolved is schedule for a Fall 2007 release.

Atari Classics Evolved will feature such timeless games as AsteroidsTM, AsteroidsTM Deluxe, BattlezoneÂ®, CentipedeTM, Lunar LanderÂ®, MillipedeÂ®, Missile CommandÂ®, Super BreakoutTM, TempestTM, WarlordsTM and PongÂ®. These titles, presented in both an original and an evolved version, will maintain the original gameplay while adding beautifully rendered up-to-date graphics.

"We are looking forward to providing gamers with the experience of the iconic Atari catalogue on a handheld platform," said Matt Rush, Producer, Atari, Inc. "Offering these Atari classics in both their elemental and contemporary forms should excite both old-school and next-generation gamers alike."

In addition to the 11 evolved classics, more than 60 original Atari 2600 titles will be available for gameplay such as the memorable Yar's RevengeTM, Night DriverTM, Canyon BomberTM and Crystal CastlesTM to name a few. Atari Classics will feature online Leaderboards for the original 11 coin-op games, allowing players around the world to compare scores, and will also feature peer-to-peer wireless compatibility for titles that have multiplayer capabilities.