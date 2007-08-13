Brain Age 2 DS Bundle Official

Nintendo just issued a press release confirming something we heard about back on July 23rd from about gajillion online retailers, but it is always good to see official word. Brain Age 2: More Training In Minutes A Day is coming bundled with a special crimson and black Nintendo DS. The bundle should start showing up on store shelves on August 21st at a suggested retail price of $US149.99. From the description on the official press release:

The top half of the new Nintendo DS sports a smooth, glossy Crimson, reminiscent of a dangerous shade of lipstick or a cherry-red sports car. The bottom is a matte black - an Onyx yin that complements the Crimson yang.

I only point this out because Onyx Yin and the Crimson Yang would make an awesome comic book / rap duo. Hit the jump for the always entertaining press release.