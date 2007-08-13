Brain Age 2 DS Bundle Official

Nintendo just issued a press release confirming something we heard about back on July 23rd from about gajillion online retailers, but it is always good to see official word. Brain Age 2: More Training In Minutes A Day is coming bundled with a special crimson and black Nintendo DS. The bundle should start showing up on store shelves on August 21st at a suggested retail price of $US149.99. From the description on the official press release:
The top half of the new Nintendo DS sports a smooth, glossy Crimson, reminiscent of a dangerous shade of lipstick or a cherry-red sports car. The bottom is a matte black - an Onyx yin that complements the Crimson yang.
I only point this out because Onyx Yin and the Crimson Yang would make an awesome comic book / rap duo. Hit the jump for the always entertaining press release.
Nintendo News: New Nintendo DS Color Comes Bundled with Brain Age 2
Nintendo has found a way for people to exercise both their fashion sense and their minds at the same time. The first new colour scheme to hit the hot-selling Nintendo DS(TM) system in the United States in nearly a year will come bundled with Brain Age(TM) 2: More Training in Minutes a Day, all at an MSRP of $US149.99. The bundle hits stores Aug. 21.
The top half of the new Nintendo DS sports a smooth, glossy Crimson, reminiscent of a dangerous shade of lipstick or a cherry-red sports car. The bottom is a matte black - an Onyx yin that complements the Crimson yang.
Brain Age 2: More Training in Minutes a Day is the sequel to the smash-hit original that got baby boomers and seniors playing and redefined the concept of what video games could be. This new title includes 15 fun new activities designed to help users exercise their brains. It challenges players in areas like maths, memorisation and even music.
The original Brain Age: Train Your Brain In Minutes A Day has sold 8.61 million worldwide, including more than 1.4 million in the United States alone, while its sequel has already posted sales of 5.33 million in Japan.
