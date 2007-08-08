Attention Both Mac Gamers: New iMacs Are DirectX 10 Ready

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

imac_dx10.jpgThe newest iMac revision, announced earlier today at the Apple Town Hall event, not only features an attractive external visual upgrade, the guts are pretty nice, too. The new base iMac comes equipped with the ATI Radeon HD 2400 XT, with upper-tier versions of the iMac featuring the ATI Radeon HD 2600 PRO, both DirectX 10 capable video cards. That means, anyone looking to run DirectX 10 supported games like Crysis, BioShock, and Gears of War on their Mac via Boot Camp can do so without having to abandon the comforts of Mac OSX.

Prices range from $US1199 to $US2299 with LCD screens running from 20" to 24". For the record, the lowest end iMac in the new configuration just meets the minimum specs for BioShock. Interested gamers with thousands of dollars and Mac gaming on their minds should probably look somewhere in the mid-range. And, yes, you can use a two-button mouse, for Christ's sake.

This concludes my Apple Computers viral marketing broadcast. (Buy a Mac.)

iMac - Technology [Apple]

