Aussie Sales Charts

Australian sales charts for the week ending August 26 are in. If you had money on BioShock missing out on the top spot, you're a SUCKER. It cruised right on in there, the 360 version at #1 and the PC at a none-too-shabby #4. And that's with the game only having been out for 2 days.
1) BioShock (360) 2) SingStar 90s 3) SingStar 90s Bundle 4) BioShock (PC) 5) Pokemon Diamond 6) Brain Training 7) Mario Party 8 8) Guitar Hero 2 Bundle (PS2) 9) Pokemon Pearl 10) WoW
Note: GfK sales charts do not include sales from EB Games. [charts courtesy of GfK]
