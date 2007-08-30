Aussie Sales Charts

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Bronte.jpgAustralian sales charts for the week ending August 26 are in. If you had money on BioShock missing out on the top spot, you're a SUCKER. It cruised right on in there, the 360 version at #1 and the PC at a none-too-shabby #4. And that's with the game only having been out for 2 days.

1) BioShock (360) 2) SingStar 90s 3) SingStar 90s Bundle 4) BioShock (PC) 5) Pokemon Diamond 6) Brain Training 7) Mario Party 8 8) Guitar Hero 2 Bundle (PS2) 9) Pokemon Pearl 10) WoW

Note: GfK sales charts do not include sales from EB Games. [charts courtesy of GfK]

