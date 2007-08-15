Australia Catches Xbox 360 Price Cut Fever

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

xbox_360_aus_drop.jpgOur Aussie gaming brothers may think it's Chrissie in August, as the local Xbox man has lowered the price of the console across the board. As of the 15th, Xbox 360 Pro consoles will carry an MSRP of $579.95 AUD (approximately $490 USD), with the Core model dipping down to $399.95 AUD. That makes the Xbox 360 Core the same price in Australia as the Nintendo Wii. That'll push a lot of copies of Scene It?, I'm guessing.

Our Australian readers will also be rapt to learn that Xbox 360s with HDMI output, as well as the Elite model and Halo 3 special edition units will also be making their way below the equator at some unspecified date. According to Gamespot's report on the matter, an announcement on the Elite's arrival should come within the week. Say, maybe 'round Leipzig Games Convention?

Xbox 360 now the same price as Wii in Australia [Gamespot]

