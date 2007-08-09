Australia, Don't Hold Your Breath For That HDMI 360

America's getting new, HDMI-equipped Premium 360s, that's confirmed. What about everywhere else, though? Well, first non-US territory to get back to us is, conveniently for me, Australia. The news? In a nutshell, it's not coming anytime soon, Xbox Aus saying:
We are offering an HDMI port for Xbox 360 simply as another choice in Xbox 360 owners' games and entertainment experience. Retailers in the US are gradually introducing HDMI-enabled Xbox 360s into the channel to meet demand. This is not something that will affect ANZ [Australian & New Zealand]retailers or consumers for some time yet.
See? Ominous. When even the PR tells you it's a whiles off, it's a whiles off.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink