Australia, Don't Hold Your Breath For That HDMI 360

America's getting new, HDMI-equipped Premium 360s, that's confirmed. What about everywhere else, though? Well, first non-US territory to get back to us is, conveniently for me, Australia. The news? In a nutshell, it's not coming anytime soon, Xbox Aus saying:

We are offering an HDMI port for Xbox 360 simply as another choice in Xbox 360 owners' games and entertainment experience. Retailers in the US are gradually introducing HDMI-enabled Xbox 360s into the channel to meet demand. This is not something that will affect ANZ [Australian & New Zealand]retailers or consumers for some time yet.

See? Ominous. When even the PR tells you it's a whiles off, it's a whiles off.