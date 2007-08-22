The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Australian Sales Charts 13-19 August

twofoldbayeden.jpgLucky Microsoft's release schedule is a little fuller in the second half of the year. Because right now, I can't remember the last time I saw a 360 game in the Aussie top 10. It's all Nintendo, or Sony, or Nintendo, or Sony. Apart from this month. Which is Nintendo, Sony and World of Warcraft. Just to break things up a little.

1) SingStar 90s (game only) 2) Pokemon Diamond 3) SingStar 90s (bundle) 4) Mario Party 8 5) Pokemon Pearl 6) Brain Training 7) Brain Training 2 8) SingStar Pop Hits (game only) 9) WoW 10) Harry Potter (PS2)

[charts courtesy of GfK]

