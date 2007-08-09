Avencast: Rise Of The Mage Gameplay

If you are like me, when you start up an isometric 'health potions are red, mana are blue' action RPG, you go for a crafty rogue or a bulky fighter, leaving the delicate mage characters to those of a more masochistic nature. Clockstone's Avencast: Rise of the Mage isn't giving you that choice. You're playing the mage, like it or not. Luckily for you and me the mage looks to be one of the badder-ass examples of the species. With over 50 different combat moves and magic spells, Avencast could rise above the silly, generic name to become a force to be reckoned with in the PC action RPG genre. That, or it'll make a nice addition to the $9.99 bin at GameStop. The power is in our hands!