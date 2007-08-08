Wii Update Adds Primitive Keyboard Support

Last night's Wii update added a bunch of new stuff. Some good. Some bad. And some unexplained, but still good. Sort of. Let me explain! Seems Nintendo have quietly added USB keyboard support for the Wii. I say quietly because first, it's unannounced, and second, because so far we've found it only works in the Shop Channel, Settings Menu and the Message Board, not the Internet Channel. Yet. But give 'em time, it's obviously something that's coming.