The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Wii Update Adds Primitive Keyboard Support

keys.jpgLast night's Wii update added a bunch of new stuff. Some good. Some bad. And some unexplained, but still good. Sort of. Let me explain! Seems Nintendo have quietly added USB keyboard support for the Wii. I say quietly because first, it's unannounced, and second, because so far we've found it only works in the Shop Channel, Settings Menu and the Message Board, not the Internet Channel. Yet. But give 'em time, it's obviously something that's coming.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles